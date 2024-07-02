NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar

Chandigarh, July 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday issued a public notice announcing a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for designated terrorist Goldy Brar, a key accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and an affiliate of the Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, and another gangster wanted for extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh.

A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in Canada or the US.

The agency said the identity of the person providing information leading to the apprehension or arrest of either of them would be kept secret.

The two accused are wanted in a case related to firing at the house of a businessman as part of an extortion bid on March 8.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act against accused Satwinder Singh, alias Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, of Muktsar Sahib town and accused Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, alias Goldy Rajpura, of Rajpura town, both in Punjab.

Gurpreet Singh,

alias Goldy Dhillon,

alias Goldy Rajpura,

Goldy Brar is now among the top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada.

A statement issued by Canadian authorities last year said the country's Be On Look Out (BOLO) Programme -- a not-for-profit organisation that amplifies police fugitive cases to increase public awareness -- has updated its list of 25 most wanted criminals.

Goldy Brar had allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala and has been on the run since then.

As per Interpol, Goldy Brar, 30, is facing murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms. Already a Red Corner notice, which allows the arrest of a fugitive, has been issued against him.

Punjab Police have blamed Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the killing of Moosewala in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

A member of the Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar has been named in the 1,850-page police charge sheet filed in a Mansa court in 2022. It said Moosewala's killing was carried out in retaliation for the youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder. The others who have been named in the charge sheet include jailed gangsters Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Manmohan Mohana, Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Keshav, Kashish, Manpreet Manu, and Jagroop Roopa.

With Inputs from agencies

vg/vd

