NIA arrests 2 aides of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dala upon their arrival from Manila at IGI airport

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said its sleuths have arrested two key operatives, who were working for Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dala, in an early morning operation today following their arrival at the IGI Airport here from Manila.

In an official statement the NIA said, “Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh were both ‘wanted’ close associates of Dala and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India.”

Originally from Punjab, they had been living in Manila and were nabbed by the NIA team waiting at the airport, the moment they landed there, it added.

“The NIA investigations had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. They were also engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across-the-border,” the agency alleged.

The duo had been working for individual ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dala, who had been operating from Canada for the last 3-4 years and had committed many terrorist killings in Punjab over the last few years, it said.

“He has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and also promoting terror, violence and large scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF. Besides smuggling weapons from Pakistan, they were also involved in recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF,” the NIA alleged.

“Peeta and Mandeep were also part of an extensive extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF and Arsh Dalla. They used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and threaten them into paying up huge amounts,” the NIA said.

“The NIA Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against them earlier in a case related to the terrorist activities of banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in India. The two also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab,” the NIA said.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20, 2022 under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the terror activities of banned terrorist organisations in India.

