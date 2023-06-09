NIA arrests accomplice of terrorists Dala, Peeta

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested a close associate of two operatives of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) — Canada-based Arshdeep Singh, alias Dala, and Philippines-based Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta.

The agency said Gagandeep Singh, alias Miti, was nabbed on Tuesday during raids in Haryana and Punjab. He is the fifth person to be arrested in NIA’s crackdown on the organised crime syndicate and network being operated by the two terrorists in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, it added.

The NIA said Miti was arrested in a case related to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on August 20 last year, it added.

The NIA had earlier arrested Lucky Khokhar, alias Denis, from Ganganagar in February, Jassa Singh of Moga on May 18, as well as Amritpal Singh, alias Ammy, of Moga and Amrik Singh of Ferozepur, who were picked up from the IGI Airport in New Delhi on May 19.

According to NIA investigations, Miti had been working for the terrorist duo and was supporting them in smuggling weapons from across the border.

“He was also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF,” an NIA official said.

The official said all accused are working at the behest of KTF’s self-styled chief Harjit Nijjar, currently in Canada, who was also designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs in July 2020.