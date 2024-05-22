NIA chargesheets Canada-based Arsh Dalla

New Delhi, May 21
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and three of his aides in connection with its efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Dalla for unleashing terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi.
Canada-based Dalla and his agents Harjeet Singh, alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh, alias Rajvinder Singh, alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar have been chargesheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi.
As per NIA investigations, the three aides were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dalla. Accused Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dalla’s directions and with funds received from him, NIA investigations have revealed.
While Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura were the gang’s shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar @ Sheela was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura. NIA investigations have further revealed that Rajeev Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Arsh Dala.
NIA had arrested Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura on 23rd November 2023 and Rajeev Kumar on 12th January 2024. Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...