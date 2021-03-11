NIA chargesheets man in drugs case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The NIA has charge-sheeted a Punjab-based person for allegedly trafficking narcotic substances and smuggling weapons from Pakistan. The NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against accused Gurmej Singh, alias Geju, of Kilche village in Ferozepur under Sections 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 29 of the NDPS Act, and 120 B of the IPC. Earlier, the NIA had charge-sheeted five terrorists in March last year.

The case pertains to smuggling of narcotic substances, weapons, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode, chief of banned terrorist outfit ISYF via drones. The smuggled consignments were received by ISYF cadres Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh and transferred to other members Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh. —