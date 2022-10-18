NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducted raids at various locations in Bathinda on Tuesday.

The raids were held in connection with the alleged links of these people with the gangsters.

A team conducted a raid at the house of Jagga Jandian at Jandian village. Jagga is the organiser of a kabaddi tournament.

A team also conducted a raid at a house in Street 10 on Bhagu Road in Bathinda town.