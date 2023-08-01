NIA court declares 6 gangster-turned-terror operatives proclaimed offenders

New Delhi, August 1
A special NIA court here has declared six “gangster-turned-terrorist mafia operatives”, based out of Canada and Pakistan, proclaimed offenders, an official of the federal agency said on Tuesday.
The six accused are Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, Ramandeep Singh alias Raman Judge, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Wadhawa Singh Babbar, the official said.
The NIA on July 22 filed a charge sheet against nine accused, including Dala, Landa and Rinda, in a case registered suo motu on August 20 last year.
The case relates to terror activities of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.
According to NIA, they along with other operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs active in various parts of the country were engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, including arms, ammunition, explosives and custom-made ready-to-use IEDs, and types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border.
The official said investigations had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware across international borders for use by their associates in carrying out terrorist acts on the Indian territory.
They were also involved in the recruitment of terrorist cadres in India and raising funds for proscribed organisations, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP
Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace
Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh
Nuh violence spills over to Gurugram as religious place set on fire, man shot dead
The police so far have rounded up 5 people from Tigra villag...
Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’
The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...