NIA court orders confiscation of land of designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh in Punjab’s Moga

New Delhi, October 11
An NIA court in Mohali has ordered the confiscation of land belonging to designated terrorist and Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Front Lakhbir Singh alias Rode in Punjab’s Moga district, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The land belonging to Singh is located in Kothe Gurupura (Rode) village.
The court order came in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 1, 2021 under various sections of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The court ordered the confiscation of the land under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under which a judge can confiscate moveable and immoveable property of a proclaimed offender involved in serious crimes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan
Latif, alias Bilal, is learnt to have been shot dead along w...
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif is secretive chief of Ham...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...