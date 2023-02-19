NIA Director bereaved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Harbans Lal Gupta (89), former Chief Engineer, Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), father of Dinkar Gupta (IPS), Director, National Investigation Agency, and father-in-law of Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, passed away around 3 am on Saturday.

A BITS Pilani graduate, Gupta was a highly regarded engineer in the PSEB and was especially known for his expertise in the field o f commercial engineering.

The last rites were performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium, New Delhi, at 4:30 pm today.