NIA Director bereaved

Chandigarh, February 18
Harbans Lal Gupta (89), former Chief Engineer, Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), father of Dinkar Gupta (IPS), Director, National Investigation Agency, and father-in-law of Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, passed away around 3 am on Saturday.
A BITS Pilani graduate, Gupta was a highly regarded engineer in the PSEB and was especially known for his expertise in the field o f commercial engineering.
The last rites were performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium, New Delhi, at 4:30 pm today.
