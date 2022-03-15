NIA files charge sheet against 6 in Jalalabad bomb blast case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday said it filed a charge against six accused persons in Jalalabad bomb blast (September 15, 2021) case in a special court in Mohali, as charges have been levelled under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

Those who have been named in the charge sheet include Sukhwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Gora and Ranjit Singh alias Gora (all from Ferozepur), Parveen Singh of Fazilka, Habib Khan from Pakistan and Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is a Pakistan-based designated terrorist.

The NIA in an official statement said, its investigation has revealed the conspiracy of Pakistan based designated terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, self-styled chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and his associates to cause multiple explosions at crowded places in Punjab and to effect large scale causalities and strike terror in the minds of people.

“On the directions of Lakhbir Singh Rode, another Pakistan based narco-terror operative Habib Khan alias Doctor had radicalised and recruited Balwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh and motivated them to plant bombs using pre-assembled Improvised Explosive Devices (tiffin bombs) smuggled along with Heroin from across the border,” it said.

In furtherance of their plan, eight pre-assembled tiffin bombs (along with training material) were received by the Binder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh along with large quantities of heroin and money sent to fund their terror activities, the NIA alleged, while adding that prior to the bomb explosion that occurred in Jalalabad, this terrorist gang had also set ablaze a car as well as a few shops in Ferozpur.

The NIA further said on September 15, 2021 Binder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh had conducted reconnaissance of a crowded market in Jalalabad town for carrying out an explosion. “While Binder Singh was trying to retrieve the motorcycle along with the planted tiffin bomb, as it has not exploded at the designated time, he was killed on the spot due to explosion,” it added.