NIA files chargesheet against five ultras

New Delhi, March 4

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against five Khalistani terrorists in a case relating to smuggling of narcotics, weapons and explosive across India-Pakistan borders in Punjab.

Officials in the NIA said in the chargesheet the agency had named Ferozepur residents Harmesh Singh and Darvesh Singh, Jalandhar resident Gurmukh Singh, Kapurthala resident Gagandeep Singh and Moga resident Lakhbir Singh Rode.

All named accused persons have been charged with indulging in smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives from across the Indo-Pak border via drones, they added.

The NIA officials said the case was initially registered by the Punjab Police at PS Mamdot, Ferozepur, on August 25, 2021, after being handed over, the anti-terror agency re-registered it on November 6, 2021 under various Sections of the Arms Act, NDPS Act, Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India,” a senior NIA official said.

The official further said the illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones.

The official said: “These consignments were received by co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India,” the official said, adding that incriminating evidences have been found against all charge-sheeted accused.” So far, five accused have been arrested in the case, while accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is still absconding, he added.

