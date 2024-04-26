NIA investigation demanded into VHP leader’s killing in Nangal

New Delhi, April 25
A high-level Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation on Thursday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to demand a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the April 13 murder of Punjab VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal.
In a memorandum to the Home Secretary, the delegation demanded that the probe be transferred from the Punjab Police to the NIA, alleging a Pakistan conspiracy behind the murder and recalling past killings of Hindu leaders in the state.
“The murder is part of a terror module backed by Pakistan-based terrorist masterminds. From the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that this is a terror module, operated and funded by foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places. The two assailants the Punjab Police claim to have arrested are only foot soldiers of these foreign-based entities who are the operatives of Pak-based terrorist masterminds,” the memorandum said.
The delegation comprised VHP international president Alok Kumar, secretary general Bajrang Bagra, joint general secretary Surendra Jain and Punjab region working president Harpreet Singh Gill.
