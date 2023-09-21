NIA issues list of terror-tainted gangsters, many in Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a list of wanted gangsters, who are involved in the terror cases registered by the probe agency.

The list features dreaded gangsters, including those known for supporting the Khalistan propaganda and are based in Canada. It also has names of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Among the criminals listed by the NIA, gangsters Goldy Brar, Arshdeep Singh Gill and Lakhbir Singh Landa are known for supporting Khalistan terrorists.

Taking to X, the probe agency released the pictures of 43 accused gang leaders and criminals. Those on the NIA list are Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri, alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap, alias Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, alias Raju Mota, Raj Kumar, alias Raju Basodi, Anil Chippi, Mohammad Shahbaz, Goldy Brar, Ansari, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh, alias Vikram Brar, Darman Singh, alias Darmanjot Kahlon, Arshdeep Singh Gill, Surender Singh alias Chiku, Dalip Kumar, alias Bhola, Parveen Wadhwa, alias Prince, Yudhveer Singh, Vikas Singh, Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, Gaurav Patyal, alias Saurav Thakur, Sukhpreet Singh, alias Budda, Amit Dagar, Kaushal Choudhary, Asif Khan, Naveen Dabas, alias Naveen Bali, Chhotu Ram, alias Bhat, Jagseer Singh, alias Jagga, Sunil Balvan, alias Tillu Tajpuria, Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, Sandeep alias Bandar, Sukhdool Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Neerai, alias Pandi, Daler Singh, Dinesh Sharma, Manprit Singh Peeta, Hariom, alias Titu, Harpreet, Lakhveer Singh, Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan and Sunny Dagar.

The accused have been involved in killings, extortions, and running crime syndicates. The NIA had alleged that the accused were allegedly involved in conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and were obtaining funds through smuggling of weapons.

Some of these are based in Canada. The NIA also asked the public to inform it about the properties, assets and businesses they owned in their own names or in the names of associates and relatives.

