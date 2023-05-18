NIA, police conduct raids at 201 places

Tribune News Service

CHANDIGARH, May 17

The police, in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday carried out a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at hideouts of gangsters and anti-social elements, said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The aim was to check the link of gangsters with other gangs, besides links with terrorist organisations, sleeping cells and possible sources of terror-funding from abroad, said police officials.

The CASO was conducted in all 28 police districts and the NIA conducted raids at 58 locations while the police at 143 hideouts. At least 125 police parties, involving over 1,200 police personnel, carried out the operations.

DGP Yadav said CPs/SSPs were directed to monitor the raids. These were planned after the questioning of recently arrested gangsters and criminals, he added.

Special DGP, Law & Order, Arpit Shukla said the teams had conducted searches at the houses and other premises and also collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices, which would be sent for forensic examinations. The teams were also asked to check whether criminals/gangsters were in jail, on bail, acquitted or absconding.

The Special DGP said several persons had also been detained for verification and incriminating material had been seized from them. He said the teams had also checked arms licences and questioned people about the source of ammunition, besides gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions and property details.

Meanwhile, the operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of anti-social elements, which attempt to disturb peace of the state. Such raids also help in infusing fear among the anti-social elements, while instilling a sense of safety among people.