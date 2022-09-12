NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 12

The NIA is raiding places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on Monday as a crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the raids are not specifically into the Sidhu Moosewala killing case but regarding two 'omnibus FIRs' lodged against gangsters under UAPA by Delhi Police and later transferred to the NIA.

Punjab Police are providing the assistance, he said.

Anti-Gangster Task Force chief ADGP Promod Ban is leading the Punjab Police teams.

An NIA spokesperson said, “The NIA has no investigation launched into the Sidhu Moosewala case. We have registered separate cases on gangsters’ networks. These searches are about that. The NIA PRO will release a press note in due course."