NIA raids 2 villages in Abohar

Abohar, October 14
The NIA today raided houses of two youngsters in Panjkosi and Maujgarh villages.
Sources said the raids were conducted to probe the links of the duo with drug smugglers and gangsters. The houses of Aditya and Abhishek were searched for five hours.
