NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Bathinda, October 18
Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at three locations in Bathinda district to probe nexus between gangs and terror groups.
Bar council to ‘abstain’ from work
The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana condemned the raids at offices of advocates and decided to ‘abstain’ from work in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 19
An emergency meeting of the General House of the council has also been called on Wednesday to discuss the further course of action
The NIA teams from New Delhi carried out raids at Bahadurgarh Jandian, Kararwala and a house located on the Bhagu road in the city. The teams raided kabaddi coach Jagga Jandian’s house at Bahadurgarh Jandian village and Jaman Singh’s house at Kararwala village.
As per information, Jagga Jandian is a coach in Major Kabbadi League, in which Sandeep Nangal Ambia, who was killed by gangsters, was the president.
At the house of Jaman Singh, who is currently lodged in jail, the team interrogated his mother and two sisters. It also took way footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the house.
It is learnt besides checking documents pertaining to their bank accounts and properties, the team collected information about their work.
Jagga was not present at his house during the raid. He had gone to Salasar with his family, but was called by the team. Jagga said, “The raiding party asked me about my professional details and searched my house. They seized my mobile phone.”
NIA officials did not confirm whether any person was taken into custody or if whether they seized any incriminatory material. It is also learnt that local police also accompanied the team when the NIA conducted raids today.
Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian said the district authorities provided only support to theraiding teams.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...