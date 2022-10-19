NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 18

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at three locations in Bathinda district to probe nexus between gangs and terror groups.

Bar council to ‘abstain’ from work The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana condemned the raids at offices of advocates and decided to ‘abstain’ from work in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 19 An emergency meeting of the General House of the council has also been called on Wednesday to discuss the further course of action

The NIA teams from New Delhi carried out raids at Bahadurgarh Jandian, Kararwala and a house located on the Bhagu road in the city. The teams raided kabaddi coach Jagga Jandian’s house at Bahadurgarh Jandian village and Jaman Singh’s house at Kararwala village.

As per information, Jagga Jandian is a coach in Major Kabbadi League, in which Sandeep Nangal Ambia, who was killed by gangsters, was the president.

At the house of Jaman Singh, who is currently lodged in jail, the team interrogated his mother and two sisters. It also took way footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the house.

It is learnt besides checking documents pertaining to their bank accounts and properties, the team collected information about their work.

Jagga was not present at his house during the raid. He had gone to Salasar with his family, but was called by the team. Jagga said, “The raiding party asked me about my professional details and searched my house. They seized my mobile phone.”

NIA officials did not confirm whether any person was taken into custody or if whether they seized any incriminatory material. It is also learnt that local police also accompanied the team when the NIA conducted raids today.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian said the district authorities provided only support to theraiding teams.