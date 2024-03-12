NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

New Delhi, March 12
The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said.
Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said.
An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism".
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...