NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at two places in Muktsar town on Monday.

Sources said the NIA team visited gangster Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar's residence on Kotkapura Road here and also visited the residence of a shoe-shop owner at Bagh Wali Gali in the town.

Sources said the NIA officials accompanied by the local police asked the details of a mobile phone number from the house owners at Bagh Wali Gali.

The family reportedly told them that they were not using the phone number for the past four years. The NIA officials left after half an hour.