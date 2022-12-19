NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 19

The NIA on Monday raided Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers, Secctor 104 in Mohali.

CRPF jawans have also accompanied the NIA officials during the raid. The NIA guards were seen outside his flat no 102, Lyra in Taj Towers.Kanwar Grewal is being questioned presently.

Sources said the questioning was regarding the interference of gangsters in Punjabi music industry and their alleged links with some singers as well as threats issued to them. Kanwar Grewal was among the forefront Punjab singers in farm agitation. NIA had earlier questioned several other Punjabi singers, including female singers.

YouTube had earlier in August taken down his song "Rihaee", which called for release of Sikh prisoners.

The song raised the alleged issue of illegal detention of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their given sentences.

More details are awaited