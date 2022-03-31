NIA raids yield 'key evidence' in Ludhiana court blast case

Ludhiana, March 30
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at the two houses of dismissed Punjab Police Constable late Gagandeep Singh Gaggi at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Professors Colony in Khanna in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case.
In a statement, the NIA said it had seized incriminating documents, including digital evidence. A case was registered by the Ludhiana police on the day of the blast on December 23, 2021, and then re-registered by the NIA on January 13, 2022.
Gagandeep was the lone suspect in the case and an alleged suicide bomber who died in the high-intensity explosion at the court complex. It is alleged that he was trying to plant the bomb when it accidentally went off. The house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar is the one where Gagandeep stayed with his family for years before shifting to Professors Colony.
The NIA team along with Khanna cops started searches around 6 am and the raids continued for four hours. A senior police official said the NIA intimated them about the raid at the last minute. — TNS
Searches at 2 places in Khanna
- The National Investigation Agency said it had found incriminating documents during the raids in Khanna
- The searches were conducted by the central agency at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Professors Colony
- The houses belonged to dismissed constable Gagandeep Singh, the alleged suspect who died in the blast
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...