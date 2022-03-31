NIA raids yield 'key evidence' in Ludhiana court blast case

Ludhiana, March 30

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at the two houses of dismissed Punjab Police Constable late Gagandeep Singh Gaggi at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Professors Colony in Khanna in connection with the Ludhiana court blast case.

In a statement, the NIA said it had seized incriminating documents, including digital evidence. A case was registered by the Ludhiana police on the day of the blast on December 23, 2021, and then re-registered by the NIA on January 13, 2022.

Gagandeep was the lone suspect in the case and an alleged suicide bomber who died in the high-intensity explosion at the court complex. It is alleged that he was trying to plant the bomb when it accidentally went off. The house at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar is the one where Gagandeep stayed with his family for years before shifting to Professors Colony.

The NIA team along with Khanna cops started searches around 6 am and the raids continued for four hours. A senior police official said the NIA intimated them about the raid at the last minute. — TNS

Searches at 2 places in Khanna

The National Investigation Agency said it had found incriminating documents during the raids in Khanna

The searches were conducted by the central agency at Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Professors Colony

The houses belonged to dismissed constable Gagandeep Singh, the alleged suspect who died in the blast

#NIA