 NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

A total of 9 locations were searched by the teams in connection with an extortion and firing case registered in Chandigarh

NIA searches multiple locations in Punjab linked with aides of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar

The crackdown on Thursday was part of NIA's investigations into a case pertaining to demand for extortion money and firing of gunshots at the residence of a victim in Chandigarh. Representative image/PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 6

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at various locations linked to the associates of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar in Punjab as part of its probe in an “extortion and firing case”.

The anti-terror agency also sought people's help for information about Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and his gang, according to an official statement.

A total of nine locations associated with Brar and his aides were searched by the NIA teams in connection with an extortion and firing case registered in Chandigarh, it said.

The searches come a day after the NIA filed a charge sheet against Brar and 11 others for their alleged involvement in the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi last year in Jaipur.

The NIA has also released telephone numbers, where people can share information about the terrorist and his associates or details of any threat calls they might have received from the gang.

The information can be shared on landline number 0172-2682901 or mobile number 7743002947 (for Telegram/ WhatsApp), the statement issued by the NIA said.

The identity of the informer will be kept a secret, it said.

The crackdown on Thursday was part of NIA's investigations into a case pertaining to demand for extortion money and firing of gunshots at the residence of a victim in Chandigarh.

The case was originally registered by the local police on January 20 this year and the NIA took over the probe on March 18.

“Today's searches covered the districts of Mohali, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib, as part of the NIA's sustained crackdown on individual terrorists engaged in criminal-terrorist activities in India. Incriminating material, including digital devices, have been seized,” the probe agency said.

Investigations so far have revealed that Brar, along with one Goldy of Rajpura (Punjab), had hatched a criminal conspiracy to generate funds by demanding extortion money from businessmen of Punjab, Chandigarh and surrounding areas, the NIA said.

They were also providing arms and ammunition to members of terrorist gangs formed by Brar, the statement said.

“They were additionally involved in smuggling and sale of narcotics and channelisation of the proceeds from these sales,” it said.

As per NIA investigations, Brar and his associates, based abroad, were continuously recruiting vulnerable youth into their gangs, using them for identification of extortion targets, firing in front of houses of those targets who refuse to pay the extortion money, and inducing them in sale and purchase of narcotics, weapon smuggling etc.

Brar, also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on May 29, 2022.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Goldy Brar #National Investigation Agency NIA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

2
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

5
India

Behind saffron slide in UP, an indifferent RSS, a sidelined CM

6
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

7
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

8
Chandigarh

Billboard crashes down on 5 parked vehicles at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street

9
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

10
Delhi

Delhi court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

The scheme entails for recruitment of youth in Armed Forces ...

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

The incident occurred on June 2 around 3.15 am between the S...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Extensive campaigns indicate Arvind Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Extensive campaigns indicate Arvind Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Man found dead in locked car near Nehru Place in Delhi’s Kalkaji area

Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road