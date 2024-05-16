NIA takes over probe into targeted killing of Nangal VHP leader

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the target killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, aka Vikas Bagga, in Nangal last month. According to sources, Bagga’s killing was planned by Pakistan-based masterminds through their terror modules in Portugal, Germany and Dubai.

Bagga, president of Nangal unit of the VHP, was shot dead on April 13 when he was at his confectionary shop in Nangal town. This led to protests by the VHP as well as the RSS and BJP while their senior leaders had staged a dharna at Nangal, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Three days later on April 16 the district police arrested two residents of Saloh village in Nawanshahr district for their alleged involvement in the crime. The accused, identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangi (34), and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka, were promised Rs 1 lakh by their handlers for killing Bagga.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the MHA had issued orders to the NIA in this regard.

