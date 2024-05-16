NIA takes over probe into targeted killing of Nangal VHP leader

Ropar, May 15
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the target killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, aka Vikas Bagga, in Nangal last month. According to sources, Bagga’s killing was planned by Pakistan-based masterminds through their terror modules in Portugal, Germany and Dubai.
Bagga, president of Nangal unit of the VHP, was shot dead on April 13 when he was at his confectionary shop in Nangal town. This led to protests by the VHP as well as the RSS and BJP while their senior leaders had staged a dharna at Nangal, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.
Three days later on April 16 the district police arrested two residents of Saloh village in Nawanshahr district for their alleged involvement in the crime. The accused, identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangi (34), and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka, were promised Rs 1 lakh by their handlers for killing Bagga.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the MHA had issued orders to the NIA in this regard.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Dubai #Germany #Nangal #National Investigation Agency NIA #Pakistan #Ropar
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
PM Modi condemns assassination attempt as cowardly
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk