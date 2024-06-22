Nihangs clash with cops during protest outside liquor vend in Jalandhar, 5 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

A group of Nihangs, who were sitting on a dharna demanding the forcible closure of a liquor vend in Chhoti Baradari locality here this evening, allegedly clashed with the cops, who had reached the site to remove the protesters.

During the clash, a Nihang had reportedly taken out a sword and had aimed at Inspector Sahil Chaudhary of Model Town Police Station and ACP Harjinder Singh but could not attack them. The police have arrested five Nihangs and booked them under Sections 307, 353, 186, 160, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

The Nihangs had pegged tents and were sitting on a dharna for the past few days demanding that the liquor vend should be closed. They had also put up banners with threatening message to the buyers against purchasing liquor from the same vend. One of the banners even read: “Anyone found consuming liquor here could face death”.

As the SHO and the ACP reached the site and tried to evict the agitators, the nihangs resisted and one Amanjot Singh wielded his sword. The police personnel caught hold of him from the back in the nick of time, bundled him in a vehicle and took him and his four supporters away. Their tents and banners were removed soon after.

As the BJP leaders and various sports and social groups in Jalandhar had been organising International Yoga Day this morning, the Nihangs had been holding a counter event of ‘Gatka Divas’ on Nakodar Road. Some Nihangs from the spot also joined the protestors at the Chhoti Baradari locality. As the incident happened, more reinforcement was sent and ADCP-II Aditya also reached the spot.

