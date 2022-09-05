Nihangs, Beas dera followers clash in Beas, 12 hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

Twelve persons, including cops, were injured in a clash between Nihangs and followers of a religious dera at Beas when the former allegedly tried to forcibly enter the dera premises to graze cattle, official sources said. Tension gripped the area and a heavy police force from three stations was deployed.

One of the Nihangs allegedly attacked the dera’s security in-charge. The dera followers alleged that the heavily armed Nihangs tried to occupy their land. Both sides hurled stones and bricks at each other and some fired into the air, following which the police used force to disperse them.

The SSP (Rural), Swapan Sharma, said the situation was under control. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed for calm. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal too asked the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Appeal for calm Disturbing news coming in... Appeal everyone to stay calm & not spread misinformation on social media. — Raja Warring, Punjab Congress Chief

“Repeated clashes and breakdown of law and order are pushing the state towards anarchy. I urge (CM) @BhagwantMann to immediately come to grips with the situation. I also appeal to Punjabis to maintain peace & communal harmony,” Sukhbir tweeted.

