Nihangs to hold langar in Ayodhya

Chandigarh, December 17
Baba Harjit Singh Rasulpur, the eighth descendant of Nihang Baba Fakir Singh Khalsa, said here today that he would organise a langar in Ayodhya to serve the ‘sangat’ coming from all over the country and abroad at the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. He added that he, like his ancestors, had true devotion and faith towards Lord Ram.
