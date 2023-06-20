Nijjar migrated abroad in 1992, say villagers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 19

Canada-based terrorist and Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, had migrated abroad from his native Bhar Singh Pura village here. Nijjar, a most-wanted terrorists in India, was shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on Monday.

Villagers said they first got wind of his Khalistan-related activities in Canada a few years ago. His property back at Bhar Singh Pura village at Phillaur (Jalandhar) had been recently sealed.

Amrik Singh, a resident of the Bhar Singh Pura village, said, “He migrated abroad with his family in 1992. He was still in his teens when he left. No one would have thought the course his life would take.”

“He had no criminal background. His father Pyara Singh was a milkman in the village. Hardeep had two brothers who are abroad too,” he said.

Amrik added, “It was four to five years ago that we got to know about his activities through news and were shocked. Later, most villagers became aware about his activities when government officials issued notices and sealed his properties.”

Another resident Hardeep Singh said, “Since the family went off early and never returned, it is hard to say anything about them. They don’t have much land in the village.”