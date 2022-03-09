Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

Nine more students belonging to Ludhiana district have been traced in war-torn Ukraine, taking the total number of youth, mostly medical students, from the district to 138, the official figures have revealed.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the families of nine students from the district had shared their information with the helpline being run by the administration in the past 24 hours. He said all nine students had been successfully reached out and their safe evacuation arranged. In the past 24 hours, nine more students from the district have returned, taking the count of returnees to 79. Seven more students have been able to escape the war zone. A total of 48 students are waiting for their return and at least 11 are still stuck in the war-torn country. —

