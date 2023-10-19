 Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

This 669-kilometre Delhi-Amritsar-Katra greenfield expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore

Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway in Punjab

Once Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway is completed, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours. Photo Credit: X/@nitin_gadkari



PTI

Amritsar, October 19

One can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours once the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway becomes operational, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday as he inspected the project here.

This 669-kilometre Delhi-Amritsar-Katra greenfield expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, said the minister for road transport and highways.

Once completed, one can reach Amritsar from Delhi in four hours and Katra from Delhi in six hours, he said.

At present, the distance from Delhi to Katra is 727 km. With the construction of the new route, the distance will be reduced by 58 km, Gadkari said.

Over 137 kilometres of the expressway falls in Haryana, while the its length in Punjab is 399 km, of which work has already started on 296 kms, Gadkari said.

The length of the expressway in Jammu and Kashmir is 135 km, of which work is in progress on 120 kilometres, he said.

In Punjab, the expressway will pass through industrial areas like Patiala, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur.

A special feature of this corridor includes the Asia's longest 1,300-meter cable-stayed bridge over the Beas river, the minister said.

The expressway will connect major religious places like the Golden Temple, Sultanpur Lodhi Gurdwara in Kapurthala district, Goindwal Sahib Gurdwara, Khandur Sahib Gurdwara, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Tarn Taran) as well as the popular Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

While reviewing the progress of a 50-km four-lane bypass road in Amritsar, he said the bypass which is being built at a cost of Rs 1,475 crore, will provide better connectivity from Tarn Taran to the Amritsar airport.

This bypass will be able to solve traffic problem in Amritsar and improve transportation, said the minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was also present on this occasion, said that the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will be a harbinger of a new era of unprecedented development and prosperity in the state.

The state government has already extended all its support to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the completion of the project, he said, adding that this project will give a major fillip to the economic activity in the region, besides opening new vistas of employment for the youth.

Mann expressed hope that the project will give much-needed boost to the trade and commerce in the state.

He said with the intervention of the Union minister the work on this project will be further expedited.

Mann further said his government is committed towards the holistic development of the state, for which more such projects will be brought in.  

#Nitin Gadkari

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

When Narasimha Rao sent a chit to Vajpayee

2
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

3
Trending

This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

4
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

5
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

6
World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma gets 3 challans for speeding at 215 km/hr to join his team in Pune: Report

7
Diaspora

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

8
Diaspora

Sikh youth who was assaulted in New York bus says 'shaken' as his ‘turban was specifically targeted’

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor opposes tabling of two GST amendment Bills at House meet

10
Punjab

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital

Prime Minister tells Palestine Authority President that New ...

ICC World Cup: Bangladesh score 256 for 8 against India

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hit fifties against Bangladesh; India 3 down in 257-run chase

Rohit Sharma scores 48; Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and ...

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of ‘betrayal’

Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'

Said he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

IT hardware new rules allow import on authorisation

Govt tweaks licensing norms for laptop, computer imports; puts in place online authorisation system

This comes after daily use hardware items like laptops, tabl...


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, Chandigarh civic body to deal with monkey menace

Chandigarh: Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Chandigarh MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s interim bail extended in money-laundering case

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium