NMC advisory against admissions in Kyrgyzstan medical colleges

Faridkot, February 24

In view of escalated tension between Russia and Ukraine, while it is keeping parents of hundreds of medical students of the region on tenterhooks, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory to students who are seeking admission to medical colleges of Kyrgyzstan.

Like Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan is also a former constituent of the erstwhile USSR. According to an estimate, over 100 students from Punjab are enrolled in MBBS course in Ukraine. Due to high competition for a MBBS seat in government medical colleges and private institutes, which charge high tuition fee particularly on the management quota seats in the state, many students prefer medical colleges in Ukraine and other foreign countries where the tuition fee is comparatively low.

The NMC has issued an advisory to students who are seeking admission to medical colleges of Kyrgyzstan and other foreign countries after it came to know that many students were overlooking the supervisory, regulatory and infrastructural issues in these institutions. In an official notification, the NMC said it had come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs that a few new medical colleges had been launched in Kyrgyzstan in last one year and about 200 Indian students had already been enrolled in these institutions. Interestingly, not even a single Kyrgyz student has enrolled in these institutions.

The NMC said students needed to be aware that there might be regulatory and infrastructural issues in these colleges that should not be overlooked. — TNS

Rush for enrolment The NMC has said a few new medical colleges have been launched in Kyrgyzstan in the past one year and about 200 Indian students have already been enrolled in these institutions. Interestingly, not even a single Kyrgyz student has enrolled in these institutions.

#MBBS #national medical commission #ukraine crisis