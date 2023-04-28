NMC holds survey post stipend row

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 27

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today started a survey as regards stipend being paid to medical students at various private medical colleges in the state.

There are complaints that MBBS interns and MD/MS resident doctors at some of the private medical colleges are being paid much less stipend than what is paid to students of government colleges.

Complaint by pupils Students had complained to the NHRC that the stipend given to the MBBS interns was in violation of govt orders

In Punjab, the stipend of an MBBS intern is Rs 15,000/month

The names and other details of the students, who filled the Google form, will be kept confidential and not shared with anyone, including the management of the medical college concerned. It will hardly take 2-3 minutes to fill the survey form. All interns and resident doctors should fill the form without any fear, said the Deputy Secretary.

Candidates pursuing MBBS at all medical colleges are required to undergo internship. The duration of this Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) is of 12 months. In Punjab, the stipend of an MBBS intern is Rs 15,000 per month.

The NMC schedule mentions that the resident doctors of private medical colleges should be given stipend on a par with that of resident doctors of government medical colleges in the state.

Some students had complained to the NHRC that the stipend given to the MBBS interns was in violation of the government orders.