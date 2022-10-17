NMC issues guidelines for MBBS batch

Faridkot, October 16
The academic year for the incoming MBBS students, who will be admitted for the 2022-23 academic calendar, will begin on November 15, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced. The first round of counselling for admissions in the MBBS course in the state will start this week.
In its guidelines, the NMC said supplementary exams would be conducted with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results will be declared within 15 days. There will be no supplementary batches. Yoga and family adoption programme through village outreach will continue as for 2021-22 batch, reads the notification.
The total duration for the MBBS course will be of 66 months. As per the academic calendar, first year students will have subjects like anatomy, physiology and biochemistry for 13 months from November 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023. The MBBS students in their second professional year will have subjects like pathology, microbiology and pharmacology spanning over 13 months from December 16, 2023, to January 15, 2025.
