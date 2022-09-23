NMC out with list of institutes for Ukraine returnees

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 22

Two weeks after the National Medical Commission (NMC) allowed the Ukraine-returned medical students to get a transfer to medical institutes in other countries under the Academic Mobility Programme to complete their MBBS course, the NMC on Thursday issued the first list of such institutes in Georgia.

Details of fee Providing details about three universities of Georgia — BAU International University in Batumi, Georgian National University in SEU and New Vision University — the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the NMC on Thursday conveyed that the fee for the Academic Mobility Programme in these three institutes was US$ 6,500, US$ 5,500 and US$ 7,000, respectively.

This list has been issued in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs. Additional information about more institutes for the programme will be provided as and when received from the Ministry of External Affairs, said Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UGMEB.

“This information is provided to facilitate the Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine and not by way of any responsibility of the Government of India,” said the Director.

The programme is about the transfer of students, for a certain period of time, to another educational, scientific or clinical institution within or outside their country.

The NMC had conveyed that the degree to these students would be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university. The NMC has not allowed the facility of this programme from any medical college in India.

About 18,000 Ukraine-returned students have been suffering for a very long time because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which forced them to return to India and has prevented them from going back.

