NMC to foreign pupils: Complete internship in medical colleges only

Faridkot, September 21

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today asked all foreign medical graduates (FMG) to complete their 12-month compulsory rotatory internship in the institutions approved by the state medical commissions only.

The standalone institutions are not affiliated to any of the universities under the provisions of the UGC Act, but they impart education by the means of conducting regular courses or through open and distance learning systems.

Not entitled Standalone PG institutes and non-teaching hospitals are not entitled to conduct internship for foreign medical graduates. —Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG medical examination board, NMC

Issuing a clarification on the internship of foreign medical graduates and the allocation of medical colleges to them, the NMC conveyed that the state medical councils were required to allot seats to the foreign students, who had qualified the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), in the medical colleges only. The foreign medical graduates may be posted first in the colleges, which have been newly opened and are yet to be recognised.

The state medical councils have to ensure that the candidates applying for the completion of internship must have cleared the FMGE — a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations.

The maximum quota for the allocation of internship to the foreign medical graduates is restricted to the additional 7.5 per cent of the total permitted seats in a medical college. There are allegations of some private medical institutes charging fee from the foreign medical graduate students to allow them to do internship, which is in the violation of the NMC rules.

The NMC, however, said rather a stipend and other facilities, equivalent to what was provided to the local medical graduates being trained at government colleges, should be extended to the foreign medical graduates.

