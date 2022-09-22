NMC to foreign pupils: Complete internship in medical colleges only

Faridkot, September 21
The National Medical Commission (NMC) today asked all foreign medical graduates (FMG) to complete their 12-month compulsory rotatory internship in the institutions approved by the state medical commissions only.
The standalone institutions are not affiliated to any of the universities under the provisions of the UGC Act, but they impart education by the means of conducting regular courses or through open and distance learning systems.
Not entitled
Standalone PG institutes and non-teaching hospitals are not entitled to conduct internship for foreign medical graduates. —Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, UG medical examination board, NMC
Issuing a clarification on the internship of foreign medical graduates and the allocation of medical colleges to them, the NMC conveyed that the state medical councils were required to allot seats to the foreign students, who had qualified the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), in the medical colleges only. The foreign medical graduates may be posted first in the colleges, which have been newly opened and are yet to be recognised.
The state medical councils have to ensure that the candidates applying for the completion of internship must have cleared the FMGE — a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations.
The maximum quota for the allocation of internship to the foreign medical graduates is restricted to the additional 7.5 per cent of the total permitted seats in a medical college. There are allegations of some private medical institutes charging fee from the foreign medical graduate students to allow them to do internship, which is in the violation of the NMC rules.
The NMC, however, said rather a stipend and other facilities, equivalent to what was provided to the local medical graduates being trained at government colleges, should be extended to the foreign medical graduates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...