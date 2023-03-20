No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 19

Parents of several students facing deportation from Canada have alleged that despite multiple complaints and two FIRs against Brijesh Mishra at Jaito in Faridkot and Malerkotla in 2021 and 2022, no action has been taken against him by the police.

In December 2021, complainant Balwinder Singh, father of physically challenged girl Karamjeet Kaur, who moved to Canada in 2019, had filed a complaint against Khushwinder Singh, Nirmal Singh and Brijesh Mishra, alleging that they had filed his daughter’s visa application and related formalities for Seneca College.

In 2021, when her daughter received the deportation notice, he approached Khushwinder and Nirmal, who then revealed that his daughter’s case was handled by Mishra in Jalandhar, he said, adding, “Despite my repeated requests to the police, nothing had happened. I learnt after a few months that Mishra’s name was removed from the FIR as the police had failed to get any evidence against him.”

Another FIR against Mishra was registered at Malerkotla in May 2022 on the basis of a complaint by Surinder Singh, father of Rajandeep Kaur.