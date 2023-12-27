No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

Shubadeep Choudhury and Rajmeet Singh

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Dec 26

A majority of Punjab Congress leaders spoke against the proposed alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during a meeting of the Punjab’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Former party president Rahul Gandhi was also present. They assured Punjab leaders that any such decision would be taken only after consultation with the state unit.

Though the leaders refused to divulge details of the meeting, sources said Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sangat Singh Gilzian among others spoke about the alleged political vendetta unleashed by AAP against Punjab Congress leaders. Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and some party MPs are learnt to have supported the alliance.

Those present were asked to raise hands in favour or against the alliance. Of nearly 40 members present in the meeting, at least 13 were vocal on the matter. A number of leaders told the leadership that party workers at the grassroots were against any tie-up with AAP.

The sources said Rahul and Kharge assured the Punjab leaders that no decision had been taken so far and before taking a call on the matter, they would be consulted. It is also learnt that Rahul told the leaders that AAP leadership had been after them for forging an alliance.

A number of leaders also raised the issue of indiscipline in the Punjab unit with Rahul saying there would be no compromise on this matter. It was pointed out that indiscipline had cost the party dear in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The issue came up in the backdrop of war of words between supporters of Sidhu and those of his detractors in the party, with the latter demanding Sidhu’s ouster over his alleged utterances against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi and other leaders. Party general secretary KC Venugopal said only the PPCC president and Leader of Opposition would speak to media on party issues.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the leadership to allocate tickets for the Lok Sabha elections two to three months in advance so that the candidates got ample time to canvass.

