No anaesthesia specialist at Abohar Civil Hospital

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, July 4
As the state government has failed to depute a regular anaesthesia specialist at the 100-bed subdivisional Civil Hospital, several patients are being referred to other cities or to private hospitals.
Fazilka-based anaesthesia specialist Dr Bhupen has been directed to visit Abohar two days a week. Apart from general surgeries, he is required to coordinate in caesarean-section deliveries and major operations, but for the last three weeks, he has been asked to report at the emergency wing.
Surgeon Dr Gagandeep Singh said three-four patients come for general operations every day. In the past three weeks, 60 women were referred to Fazilka, Jalalabad and Faridkot hospitals.
Veerpal Kaur of Mammukhera village said she had been visiting the Civil Hospital to get operated for gallstones. “There is no doctor available here,” she said.
Orthopaedic specialist Dr Sanman Mazi said 80 patients were already in the queue and due to the absence of anaesthetists, files of 20 new patients are in the queue.
Due to the shortage of gynaecologist at the hospital, most C-section deliveries are done at private hospitals.
Anju Rani, head, ASHA Workers’ Union, said nurses try to ensure normal deliveries, but many women are referred to other cities.
Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar said he had raised the issue with the health minister, but has got only assurances and no action has been taken.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...