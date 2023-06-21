No ATR on ‘Op Lotus’, Cong stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa reiterated his demand for the tabling of an action taken report (ATR) on alleged “Operation Lotus” during the second day of a two-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha.

After staging a walkout from the Assembly, Bajwa said it had been nine months since the AAP government had claimed to expose the BJP on alleged “Operation Lotus”, but has failed to provide the details of an FIR in this regard.

The LoP said, “In the wake of ‘Operation Lotus’, the AAP government had called for a special Assembly session. A total of Rs 6 crore of taxpayers’ money was squandered during the debate. Now, the AAP government is evading the questions on the same.”

Bajwa said Punjabis need to know the truth as AAP had alleged that its 10 MLAs were offered Rs 25 lakh each to join the BJP. He said, “Members were denied the right to raise issues in Question Hour and Zero Hour.”

He said the amendment of Section 125 of the Act would be a violation of the Tara Singh-Nehru Pact and change of Chancellor of the state universities would lead to violation of the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.