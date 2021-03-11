No building, school running from religious site since 1975 in Jalandhar village

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 26

In this school, there are computers, projector and mid-day meal facility, but no building! The Government Primary School, Sherpur village, is being run from a religious place since 1975. Around 90 students from classes I to V study in the verandah and a small room.

There is one permanent teacher and one on contract in the school. The space constraints are such that sometimes students have to sit on the floor. Conditions worsen during the peak of summer and winter and when it rains.

An Education Department official said the school had received a grant under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to construct a room, but due to some reason, it was not built. Information in this regard was sent to the department’s head office in April this year where every detail regarding the school was mentioned.

The Block Primary Education Officer said efforts were being made to resolve the issue at the earliest so that the students could study without any problem.

Deputy District Education Officer Gurcharan Singh Multani said he was aware of the issue. “The situation will improve once the department gets land. The area councillor has assured that land would be transferred to the department,” Multani said, adding that whenever any event or function was organised at the religious place, the students found it difficult to study.

District Education Officer (Primary) Gurbhajan Singh Lasani said, “I had visited the school. The department knows about the case.”