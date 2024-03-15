No cakewalk for Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 14

Gurpreet Singh GP, former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana who defected to the AAP a few days ago and had been given a ticket by the AAP from Fatehgarh Sahib, may not find it a cakewalk as far as gaining the confidence of the present AAP MLAs, particularly that of Bassi Pathana MLA, is concerned. A ‘tug of war’ has erupted between him and the AAP MLA of Bassi Pathana over the resignation of MC president, who had also joined AAP along with GP.

Bassi Pathana MC president Ravinder Rinku said when he was in the Congress, local AAP MLA Rupinder Singh Happy had not been cooperating with him which had been affecting the development of the town and so under pressure he tendered his resignation. He further said when he along with six councillors defected from the Congress to the AAP, his resignation became redundant. But to his surprise the MC Executive Officer forwarded his resignation to the DC, who further sent it to the Secretary, Local Government Department for acceptance the same day allegedly at the behest of the MLA.

GP said he had already talked to the CM in this regard, who had assured him that it would not be accepted. But the Bassi Pathana MLA expressed ignorance on this issue.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib