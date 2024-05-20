 No cakewalk for three-time Akali MP Harsimrat in Bathinda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • No cakewalk for three-time Akali MP Harsimrat in Bathinda

No cakewalk for three-time Akali MP Harsimrat in Bathinda

Villagers say AAP’s Khuddian more accessible than her

No cakewalk for three-time Akali MP Harsimrat in Bathinda

Voters of Bhaini Bagha village in Bathinda discuss the political scenario in the constituency. Photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Bathinda, May 19

A group of village elders, in spite of the sweltering heat, sits under a tree at Bhaini Bagha village, cracking jokes and discussing mundane things.

Ask them about the political situation in the constituency and almost all 15 of them reply in unison: “We don’t like to discuss politics here. It divides and we are here to enjoy ourselves.”

As The Tribune team prods them further, urging them to elaborate on the deciding factors for them to cast votes, Karamjit Singh initially shrugs off the question saying the mercury was rising, but the political heat was yet see an upward trend.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Photo: Pawan Sharma

Slowly, as they begin to open up, these villagers compare the “inaccessibility of the three-time MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal with the easy approachability and humble nature of AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, but they also reminisce the development works done during the Akali rule between 2007 and 2017.

The villagers also talk about an Independent candidate (Lakha Singh Sidhana) and a namesake of Gurmeet Singh being fielded by a political party, dismissing this as old tactics that won’t work this time. “We have understood the ways of politicians. Such tactics used to work earlier, but not anymore,” says Bhola Singh, a daily wager hailing from Budhlada.

Even as the polling date (June 1) draws near, the constituency seems quite indifferent to elections this time. As we entered the constituency from Budhlada and traversed through Maur, Mansa and Bathinda (urban and rural), we could hardly see any election paraphernalia. The billboards of most candidates were sparse; party flags and small pole flexes were a rare sight; and other than Harsimrat’s party offices visible almost everywhere, the other candidates’ campaign seemed low key.

But this does not mean that the election is a cakewalk for the three-time MP and wife of Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, though voters still laud the development works carried out during the Akali rule here.

This election for her has been made difficult by Khudian, who had earlier defeated the Badal family patriarch, late Parkash Singh Badal, in the 2022 Assembly elections from Lambi. Being an Agriculture Minister and contesting from the largely agrarian Lok Sabha seat, he is getting voters’ positive response. Free power (300 units) to domestic consumers is also helping out AAP.

The other challengers, including BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu, known here as the daughter-in-law of Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka and not as a former IAS officer; and former MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu, who first switched from the Congress to the Akali Dal and is now back in the Congress, have also made deep inroads into the constituency.

Voters remember the work done by Maluka during the Akali regime in Punjab, when no one sought “bribe” from them. Interestingly, while the “betrayal” by the Maluka family maybe raised by some, for voters of Bathinda, it is a non-issue.

Across the nine Assembly segments of this Lok Sabha constituency, namely Lambi, Bathinda, Bhucho, Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh and Budhlada, drug abuse continues to be an important election issue.

Other than that, the non-release of compensation for crop loss due to bad weather (though the government has started releasing it); poor implementation of welfare schemes like distribution of ration; PM Grameen Awaas Yojana; and most importantly, the rapidly growing unemployment are the major issues here.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed