No canal, Sangrur villagers slam govt

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 27

Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work to provide canal water to around 60 villages, which have not been covered under canal water irrigation system as yet, the affected farmers of 60 villages today announced to start indefinite protest in front of the Dhuri office of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from September 20.

“For the past year, the residents of affected villages have been protesting and meeting senior officers repeatedly. But except assurances, residents have not seen any concrete action to fulfil their demand of canal water,” said Bhajan Singh Dhadrian, district vice-president of Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), after a meeting of affected farmers under the banner of Nehri Paani Prapti Sangharsh Committee at Sangrur.

Affected farmers alleged that since groundwater was the only source for irrigation and for other daily chores, it had been depleting fast. All affected villages have already landed in the dark zone due to over-exploitation of groundwater.

They alleged that in 1986, the then Punjab Government had announced a canal project in the area.

