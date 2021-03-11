No case made out against Sunil Jakhar: Jalandhar police to SC panel

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

The Jalandhar Commissionerate has written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that no case could be made out of the complaint filed against ex-PCC chief Sunil Jakhar over his alleged “casteist remarks”.

After a complaint had been moved against Jakhar by Jalandhar-based Vijay Kumar, the SC panel had sought details from the Jalandhar police on April 12 (giving it 15 days to respond).

A senior official in the Jalandhar Commissionerate said the reply was given to the SC panel on April 26 after seeking legal opinion on the matter.

The senior official said several reasons had been pointed out in the detailed reply as to why no action could be taken. “One of the aspects was that the man who had lodged the complaint had no ground to do it as he was not the victim,” he said.

The remarks were allegedly against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The police official also said it seemed that various parts of Jakhar’s byte had been cut and rejoined, which necessarily could not imply what it turned out to be.

Vijay Sampla, Chairman, NCSC, said, “I rejoined the office two days ago. The reply has been sent to the office in Chandigarh. Until I see the reply, I cannot comment on the matter.”