No case made out against Sunil Jakhar: Jalandhar police to SC panel

Jalandhar, May 4
The Jalandhar Commissionerate has written to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that no case could be made out of the complaint filed against ex-PCC chief Sunil Jakhar over his alleged “casteist remarks”.
After a complaint had been moved against Jakhar by Jalandhar-based Vijay Kumar, the SC panel had sought details from the Jalandhar police on April 12 (giving it 15 days to respond).
A senior official in the Jalandhar Commissionerate said the reply was given to the SC panel on April 26 after seeking legal opinion on the matter.
The senior official said several reasons had been pointed out in the detailed reply as to why no action could be taken. “One of the aspects was that the man who had lodged the complaint had no ground to do it as he was not the victim,” he said.
The remarks were allegedly against former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
The police official also said it seemed that various parts of Jakhar’s byte had been cut and rejoined, which necessarily could not imply what it turned out to be.
Vijay Sampla, Chairman, NCSC, said, “I rejoined the office two days ago. The reply has been sent to the office in Chandigarh. Until I see the reply, I cannot comment on the matter.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised