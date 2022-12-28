Covid: No case of BF.7 so far, says Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said no case of Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been detected in the state so far.

Jouramajra said adequate arrangements were in place to deal with any untoward situation. “People should not panic. There are a total of 38 active cases and no case of Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been detected in the state,” said the minister.

Around 15,000 beds have been made available at the government hospitals, said Jouramajra, adding that 1,000 beds of level 3, and 1,000 ventilators were readily available. He said oxygen plants had been tested and were in sufficient numbers.

The minister added that the government has no plan to impose any Covid-19 related restrictions or wearing of mask mandatory.

