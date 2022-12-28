Covid: No case of BF.7 so far, says Punjab govt

Chandigarh, December 27
Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today said no case of Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been detected in the state so far.
Jouramajra said adequate arrangements were in place to deal with any untoward situation. “People should not panic. There are a total of 38 active cases and no case of Omicron subvariant BF.7 has been detected in the state,” said the minister.
Around 15,000 beds have been made available at the government hospitals, said Jouramajra, adding that 1,000 beds of level 3, and 1,000 ventilators were readily available. He said oxygen plants had been tested and were in sufficient numbers.
The minister added that the government has no plan to impose any Covid-19 related restrictions or wearing of mask mandatory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove