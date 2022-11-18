No challan issued for farm fires in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 17

Even though the number of total paddy stubble-burning incidents have come down this year in comparison to the corresponding period last year in Muktsar district, yet not even a single challan has been issued to any farmer violating the norm.

Meanwhile, the air quality has gradually improved in the district.

The data procured from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) showed that 3,153 stubble-burning incidents have been reported in Muktsar district so far this year, whereas 4,187 crop residue-burning cases were reported in the corresponding period last year.

Notably, last year, seven challans were issued and one FIR registered in the corresponding period.

Ravipal, SDO, PPCB, said, “The total paddy stubble-burning incidents in Muktsar district have come down this year in comparison to the last year. However, challans are not being issued.”

Sources in the district administration said the state government was dealing “politely” with farmers in the district.

“The district has three AAP MLAs, including one Cabinet minister. Thus, the administration is not ready to take a stern action against any farmer. Further, the district administration doesn’t want any dispute with farmer unions,” the sources said.