No change in broadcast of Akashvani bulletins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Following reports that the Akashvani has suspended the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from Chandigarh and Delhi after the shifting of its production staff to Jalandhar, the officials concerned today clarified that no such change had been made.

“Some of our staffers engaged in the translation of news into Punjabi at Delhi and production of regional news at Chandigarh have been shifted to Jalandhar. It is only an internal arrangement. The listeners will find no change in programmes. All bulletins in Punjabi will still be relayed as per the previous schedule,” they said.

“Only the translation work being undertaken in Delhi and some production work being done at Chandigarh will now be done at Jalandhar,” said a senior officer of Akashvani here.

AIR officials claimed that similar internal changes had been made across the country from May 14 onwards. “For instance, the Akashvani production unit of Haryana, which was earlier in Chandigarh, has now been shifted to Rohtak,” they said.

AIR officials from Chandigarh said, "Our coverage, target audience, transmission, bulletin schedule on FM, mobile application, portal or even YouTube remains the same everywhere, including in Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi."