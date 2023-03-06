No change in G20 venue, AAP govt dispels rumours

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 5

While the state government has refuted the reports that the Centre is planning to shift the G20 meet venue from Amritsar, two Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Dimpa (Khadoor Sahib) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (Amritsar) have claimed that the venue of the event have been changed to downgrade Punjab’s stature, citing the law and order issue, especially ‘highlighting’ the Ajnala incident.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in two phases in Amritsar: The Y-20 meeting from March 15 to 17 on education and L-20 meeting on March 19-20 on labour.

AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney clarified that the event would be held as per the original schedule. Denying the reports of G20 meet cancellation in Amritsar, he said, “As soon as I heard rumours, I swung into action, called the Ministry of External Affairs, Education and G20 secretariat. There was a discussion on law & order but good sense prevailed and G20 meet is happening in Amritsar as scheduled.”

In a tweet, he stated, “Happy to inform that as of now @G20org meeting is confirmed at #Amritsar during 15-17 March as scheduled. Punjab is fully capable of hosting an international event & one stray Incident cant be reflection of State it will be a memorable event.”

CM Bhagwant Mann, in a query to the media, also stated not to believe on the ‘sources’ as there was no official information about cancellation of G20 meet at Amritsar.

Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua has said it is to be held as per schedule. “I have confirmed at the highest level and the summit is scheduled at Amritsar,” he said, adding that certain people were unnecessarily spreading rumours.