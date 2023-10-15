 No check on encroachments, road work in Abohar village hangs fire : The Tribune India

  • No check on encroachments, road work in Abohar village hangs fire

No check on encroachments, road work in Abohar village hangs fire

No check on encroachments, road work in Abohar village hangs fire

SDO Davinder Kumar said only drains are being constructed as of now.



Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 14

Residents of Diwankhera village here have expressed disappointment over the alleged failure of the administration in removing encroachments from the periphery of the village. The alleged inaction by the authorities has allegedly kept the construction of a road in the area in limbo.

A resident said no efforts were made to remove the illegal encroachments even when demarcation was carried out by the Ferozepur district administration in 2006. The road construction work is going at a slow pace, he added.

Some influential people had allegedly encroached upon four common public ponds in the village.

Resident Tilak Raj said under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, the Punjab Mandi Board was tasked to construct an 18-feet wide road to connect Diwankhera with Haripura and Gidderanwali villages but some residents of Diwankhera village had encroached upon the land due to which the work for widening the road has been hanging fire since 2021.

Punjab Mandi Board SDO Davinder Kumar said the road widening work was started two years ago but only drains were being constructed at the moment. The rest of the work would be started as per the directions of the district administration, he added.

