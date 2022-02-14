No clean chit to anyone in mining case: Ropar DC

Ropar, February 13
Ropar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri has said she has not given clean chit to anyone in the illegal mining probe conducted by the district administration recently.
The AAP had submitted a memorandum to the Punjab Governor last month alleging illegal mining was prevalent in Chamkaur Sahib at the behest of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and sought a probe. The Governor had asked the Punjab DGP to probe the matter.
After conducting an inquiry, the district administration in its report submitted to the ADGP-cum-Enforcement Director, Mining, had stated they could not comment on it as there was no report or complaint in their record regarding involvement of Chief Minister’s relatives.
Giri said the district police on January 25 had registered an FIR regarding alleged illegal mining on forest land in which investigation was still going on.
