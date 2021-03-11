No CLU in Punjab on basis of provisional NOC

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 9

In a bid to regulate urban development, the Local Government has stopped issuance of change of land use (CLU) and approval of building plans and layout plans of residential, commercial and institutional projects on the basis of provisional no-objection certificate (NOC).

As the cases of approval of the CLUs and layout plans are sent to the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Local Government, the Chief Minister’s Officer (CMO) is learnt to have categorically told the top functionaries of the department to ask for a regular NOC while putting up the cases for approval.

The NOC is required from a number of departments, such as Fire, National Highway or state highway authorities, drainage and pollution control board, etc. As per the practice, the provisional NOC has to be attached by the applicants, while applying for CLUs or layout plan approvals.

A senior government functionary said it had been seen that CLUs and building plans were approved by the Local Government on the basis of provisional NOCs, but the department concerned issuing the NOC did not provide the services on the ground, leading to delay in handing of possession to the allottee. There have been cases where the services drainage and sewer have not been provided in the developing areas in civic bodies where provisional NOCs have been issued, it has been pointed out.

The decision would also enable the department to regulate urbanisation while granting approval under regularisation policy for illegal colonies. As per the existing practice, the projects of 500 sq yard and above are sent to the government for technical approval under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act and the Municipal Town Planning scheme.

Harish Gupta, vice-president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, said the decision would delay approval of the CLUs, building plans and layout plans as it took time for getting NOC from a number of departments. “It woill also put onus on other departments to provide basic services on the ground before issuing the NOCs,” he said.

Reason: Delay in essential services